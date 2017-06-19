Ad
euobserver
Mariya Gabriel has eight years of experience as an MEP, but has never held an executive office (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs to grill youngest ever EU commissioner

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament will grill their former colleague, Mariya Gabriel, on Tuesday (20 June) to see if she is fit for the job of European commissioner for digital economy and society.

Centre-right Gabriel was nominated last month by the government of Bulgaria to become a member of Jean-Claude Juncker's EU commission team, after budget commissioner Kristalina Georgieva left at the end of 2016 to join the World Bank.<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Related articles

Parliament to defang EU copyright reform
Digital portfolio will suit the new Bulgarian commissioner
Bulgaria nominates EU figure for commissioner
Oettinger faces few tough questions from MEPs
Mariya Gabriel has eight years of experience as an MEP, but has never held an executive office (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections