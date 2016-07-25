EU wonders how to win back people's trust

EU institutions and member states should stop bashing each other in public and EU capitals should take back some powers from Brussels, Slovakia has said after initial talks on how to react to Brexit.

Slovakia, which currently chairs the EU Council, issued its advice after an informal meeting of member states in Bratislava on Monday (25 July).

“We should stop sending out negative messages”, its junior minister for EU affairs, Ivan Korcok, told press.

“Member states very oft...