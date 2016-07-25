Ad
Slovakia and other eastern EU states said voters wanted national governments to run the show (Photo: theodevil)

EU wonders how to win back people's trust

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU institutions and member states should stop bashing each other in public and EU capitals should take back some powers from Brussels, Slovakia has said after initial talks on how to react to Brexit.

Slovakia, which currently chairs the EU Council, issued its advice after an informal meeting of member states in Bratislava on Monday (25 July).

“We should stop sending out negative messages”, its junior minister for EU affairs, Ivan Korcok, told press.

“Member states very oft...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

