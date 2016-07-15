Ad
euobserver
Johnson: "There is a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe" (Photo: London Gov)

UK 'won't leave' Europe, Boris Johnson said

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Leaving the EU doesn't mean leaving Europe, Britain’s new foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said while taking office on Thursday (14 July).

“There is a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe, which if anything I think are going to be intensified and built up at an intergovernmental level," said Johnson, a leader in the Brexit campaign before the 23 June referendum.

Speaking outside the foreign office, he said he wanted to reshape "Britain's global ...

