Ad
euobserver
Theresa May with Tory MPs. The EU, a topic that splits her party, will dominate her premiership. (Photo: Reuters)

Brexit Briefing

May: Some calm after the storm

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, London,

After three weeks of political storms comes relative calm. Theresa May will become prime minister on Wednesday (13 July) bringing an end to a frenzied period of blood-letting without parallel.

What May offers is stability – a safe pair of hands.

That instant barometer of opinion – the financial markets – were encouraged by May’s coronation, and by her insistence that there is no need to hold a general election.

Howeve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Theresa May will be next British PM
What Brussels can expect from Theresa May
Brussels braces itself for 'tough' Theresa May
The battle for Maggie Thatcher’s handbag
Theresa May with Tory MPs. The EU, a topic that splits her party, will dominate her premiership. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections