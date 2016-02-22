Cameron: No second chance after Brexit vote

British prime minister David Cameron warned that the UK would not be able to negotiate another deal, and have another referendum in case British voters chose to leave the EU in a referendum set for 23 June.

Cameron, who sealed a deal with fellow EU leaders last week on a reformed UK membership of the EU, set out the agreement to lawmakers Monday.

In a thinly veiled attack on London mayor Boris Johnson, who Sunday said he would support the UK leaving the EU and suggested that a be...