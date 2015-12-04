EU to open Serbia talks, as Belgrade warns of instability

The EU aims to start Serbia accession talks before the end of the year. But regional instability, and Serbia’s strong ties to Russia, cloud the process.
EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini made the announcement at a meeting of European foreign ministers, under the OSCE banner, in Belgrade on Thursday (3 December).
“On the 14th of December, we can expect the opening of two chapters - 32 and 35 - for more detailed negotiations … I think that on 14 December we can tick th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.