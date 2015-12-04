Ad
Campaign poster: 'More EU? No Thanks' (Photo: EUobserver)

Denmark says No to more EU, casts shadow on UK vote

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Danish voters, on Thursday (3 December), responded with a clear No when asked to integrate deeper with the European Union.

The referendum resulted in a large majority - 53.1 percent No, against 46.9 percent Yes - refusing to join EU justice and home affairs policies. Denmark opted out from this part of EU policy when ratifying the Maastricht treaty 22 years ago.

"People wanted to stay in control, and I have great respect for this,” said Liberal prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmusse...

