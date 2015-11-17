EU activates mutual defence clause for France

EU member states agreed Tuesday (17 November) to grant military assistance to France following Friday's terror attacks in Paris.

For the first time in EU history, defence ministers unanimously decided to activate the "mutual defence clause" of the EU treaty.

"France is requesting help and assistance from Europe. And today all Europe, united, answers yes," EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini said at a press conference. "The European Union expressed its strongest, full support and...