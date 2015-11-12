Schengen at risk of collapse, as EU looks to Turkey

Amid warnings the EU’s passport free Schengen area is facing imminent collapse, EU leaders in Valletta are banking on shoring up billions in a broader migration plan with Turkey.
EU Council chief Donald Tusk told reporters on Thursday (12 November) that “the future of Schengen is at stake,” before announcing that a summit with Turkey is likely to take place before the end of the month.
“We are ready to hold a summit with the 28 member states with Turkey as soon as possible,” he sa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.