Turkey overshadows EU-Africa summit

The long red-carpeted corridors in the former Sacra Imfermeria of the Order of St John of Jerusalem in Malta’s capital city Valletta are crowded with EU leaders and other senior officials.
Lithuania’s president Dalia Grybauskaite is leaning up against a wooden rail, surrounded by aides, as she reads through a document.
Further down, Jean-Claude Juncker’s chief of staff Martin Selmayr is speaking with two men in grey suits. Nearby is Spain’s prime minister Mariano Rajoy.
Be...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.