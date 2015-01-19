Ad
Tributes outside a Jewish supermarket in Paris, the scene of a recent attack (Photo: state.gov)

EU ministers to discuss terrorism amid tightened security

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers on Monday (19 December) are meeting in Brussels to discuss anti-terrorism strategies in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo attack.

EU nationals leaving for Iraq and Syria to fight alongside Islamic militant is likely to dominate the talks. Estimates suggest up to 5,000 so-called foreign fighters in the two counties are EU citizens.

The fear is that some who return may decide to launch attacks.

Counter measures are already being passed in some member states t...

Tributes outside a Jewish supermarket in Paris, the scene of a recent attack (Photo: state.gov)

