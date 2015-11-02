Ad
euobserver
Turkey's campaign was marred by violence and media crackdowns, observers say (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Media crackdown and violence taint Turkey election

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Turkey’s president on Monday (2 November) demanded respect for his party’s victory in elections marred by a media crackdown and violence.

“The national will manifested itself on 1 November in favour of stability,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Monday (2 November) after praying at a mosque in Istanbul.

The Turkish strongman called for global recognition of the outcome, which marked a turnaround for his ruling Justice and Development party (AKP).

The AKP, in a previou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Turkey votes again, as EU seeks help on refugees
Turkey raises price on EU refugee deal
Erdogan party clinches majority in Turkey
Turkey's campaign was marred by violence and media crackdowns, observers say (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections