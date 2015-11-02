Media crackdown and violence taint Turkey election

Turkey’s president on Monday (2 November) demanded respect for his party’s victory in elections marred by a media crackdown and violence.
“The national will manifested itself on 1 November in favour of stability,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Monday (2 November) after praying at a mosque in Istanbul.
The Turkish strongman called for global recognition of the outcome, which marked a turnaround for his ruling Justice and Development party (AKP).
The AKP, in a previou...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
