Greece to start third bailout talks, amid secret drachma revelations

Greece is expected to start talks with its international creditors on a third bailout on Tuesday (28 July) amid delays and revelations of a secret Syriza drachma plan.

Talks were supposed to begin Friday, two days after the parliament passed the second of a package of wide-ranging reforms asked for by creditors, but were stalled as both sides argued over the logistics of the negotations.

"It is fundamentally more of the same," a senior official told the Financial Times. "They don'...