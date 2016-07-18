Ad
Pro-Erdogan crowds helped end the attack on Erdogan's authority (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey warned executions would end its EU bid

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have warned Turkey that its membership bid would end if it decided to reinstall the death penalty to punish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adversaries.

“The EU recalls that the unequivocal rejection of the death penalty is an essential element of the Union acquis [legal codex]”, foreign ministers said in a joint statement in Brussels on Monday (18 July).

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said after their meeting that “it’s up to Turkey to consider if bein...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

