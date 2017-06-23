Ad
euobserver
Theresa May (l) and Angela Merkel (m) exchange views ahead of the second day of the EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Leaders unimpressed by May’s offer to EU citizens

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU state and government heads have warned that UK prime minister Theresa May’s initial offer on post-Brexit EU citizens’ rights is lacking in detail and fail to provide appropriate safeguards and certainty.

“My first impression is that the British offer is below expectations, and risks worsening the situation of citizens,” European Council president Donald Tusk said Friday (23 June), at the end of the two-day EU summit in Brussels.

“But it’s going to be for our negotiating team t...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

