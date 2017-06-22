Macron reshuffles French government to ward off scandals

Three days after Sunday's legislative elections, an emerging scandal transformed a technical government reshuffle into the first political test for French president Emmanuel Macron.
Because of a concert organised for Music Day in the Elysee palace's main courtyard, the list of ministers of the second government led by prime minister Edouard Philippe was announced on Wednesday evening (21 June) on the stairs overlooking the presidential gardens.
It was the latest example of strikin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here