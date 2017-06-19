Ad
euobserver
"We will work all the time with the UK, and never against the UK," Barnier (l) told Davis (r). (Photo: European Commission)

UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The UK has agreed to conduct Brexit negotiations in two phases, as top negotiators met for the first time in Brussels on Monday (19 June) to launch talks on the UK exiting the EU.

Brexit minister David Davis and the EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier held their first meeting in the European Commission building, while their teams discussed organisational issues.

"We agreed on dates, organisation, and we agreed on priorities for the negotiations,” Barnier said at a joint press conferen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU outlines tough Brexit goals, seeks 'entente cordiale'
First Brexit meeting to focus on organisation
Four EU states pass on post-Brexit agency spoils
May's Tories fail to secure majority
"We will work all the time with the UK, and never against the UK," Barnier (l) told Davis (r). (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections