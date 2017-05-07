Macron's victory could be short-lived

Both Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would have difficulties in implementing their programmes if they were elected French president on Sunday (7 May).

For France, "the first months will be decisive," Charles de Marcilly, the head of the Brussels office of the Robert Schuman Foundation, a French think tank, told EUobserver in an interview.

He said that structural reforms to improve the country's economic and social situation, as well as issues like security, identity, the place o...