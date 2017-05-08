Deadlock on organic farming rules 'breaking records'

A legislative file that aims to encourage farmers to switch to organic farming remains deadlocked, as “little progress” was made last week during trilogue talks between MEPs, national governments, and the European Commission.

“There was a very constructive atmosphere at the trilogue [of Wednesday 3 May],” an EU source told EUobserver, on the condition of anonymity.

“However, we have to admit that little progress was made on the contentious issues.”

Trilogues are an informal...