Ad
euobserver
Juncker at a previous Strasbourg session. That time with more MEPs in the room. (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU parliament

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated at 17.15 on 4 July] European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker lashed out against the "very ridiculous" European Parliament, in a debate that only a handful of MEPs attended on Tuesday morning (4 July).

Juncker was in the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg for a debate about the outcome of the six-month Maltese presidency of the Council of the EU, which ended on Friday.

But when he took the floor, around 9.15 in the morning, the room was almost emp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs snub Pacific leader, but strengthen climate measures
Juncker at a previous Strasbourg session. That time with more MEPs in the room. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections