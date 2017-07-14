Repeal Bill enters land of unknown

It is a step into the constitutional unknown. The UK took its first major step towards putting Brexit into law on Thursday (13 July). This will be a marathon, not a sprint, and enjoyed only by parliament’s barrack-room lawyers.
In another sign that the Theresa May government’s pre-election confidence has vanished, the planned “Great Repeal Bill”, the bill consolidating over 40 years of EU law into UK law, has been reduced to the less grandly-titled "European Union (Withdrawal) bill".
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
