Ad
euobserver
The planned 'Great Repeal Bill' is now called 'European Union (Withdrawal) bill'. (Photo: House of Commons)

Brexit Briefing

Repeal Bill enters land of unknown

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, London,

It is a step into the constitutional unknown. The UK took its first major step towards putting Brexit into law on Thursday (13 July). This will be a marathon, not a sprint, and enjoyed only by parliament’s barrack-room lawyers.

In another sign that the Theresa May government’s pre-election confidence has vanished, the planned “Great Repeal Bill”, the bill consolidating over 40 years of EU law into UK law, has been reduced to the less grandly-titled "European Union (Withdrawal) bill".

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Taking back control at home, not from EU
UK to depart EU court and Euratom
Barnier urges UK to come up with Brexit positions
May's call to compromise helps mask party disunity
The planned 'Great Repeal Bill' is now called 'European Union (Withdrawal) bill'. (Photo: House of Commons)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections