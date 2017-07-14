Repeal Bill enters land of unknown

It is a step into the constitutional unknown. The UK took its first major step towards putting Brexit into law on Thursday (13 July). This will be a marathon, not a sprint, and enjoyed only by parliament’s barrack-room lawyers.

In another sign that the Theresa May government’s pre-election confidence has vanished, the planned “Great Repeal Bill”, the bill consolidating over 40 years of EU law into UK law, has been reduced to the less grandly-titled "European Union (Withdrawal) bill".