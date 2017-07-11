Ad
Stoltenberg inaugurated new building for Nato mission in kiev (Photo: nato.int)

Ukraine keen to begin Nato entry process

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine is keen to start its Nato application process despite Russia’s ongoing aggression in the east of the country.

“Today it has been emphasised that we should start a discussion about establishing a membership action plan [MAP] and our proposals … were accepted with understanding”, Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko told press after meeting Nato head Jens Stoltenberg in Kiev on Monday (10 July).

“We have a clear-cut time table as to what we have to do by the year 2020 in ord...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

