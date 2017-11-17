Mind the gap: inequality in our cities

Growing poverty and inequality across European cities is putting a strain on the European social model.
We need to rethink how welfare instruments provide social justice. One impact of the financial crisis has been to reignite debate on how a minimum guaranteed income can ensure a life of dignity for all.
The European Pillar of Social Rights is an opportunity to strengthen social cohesion through a fairer and more equitable redist...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
