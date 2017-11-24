Ad
Tusk (l) and May (r) met on Friday as patr of the final push to reach agreement on key issues before the summit in December (Photo: Consilium)

UK has 10 days to make Brexit progress

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK has ten days to make progress in Brexit negotiations for the EU leaders to unlock the next phase of talks on trade and future relations.

"Sufficient progress in Brexit talks at December's European Council is possible. But still a huge challenge. We need to see progress from UK within 10 days on all issues, including on Ireland," European Council president Donald Tusk tweeted on Friday (24 November). \n

Tusk met with British prime minister Th...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

