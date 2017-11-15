Ad
euobserver
Five British and one US probe are ongoing into Russian activity (Photo: Paul Lloyd)

Spotlight turns to Russia's role in Brexit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ben Bradshaw, a British opposition MP, has said probes into Russian interference in the Brexit referendum were more about national security than about the legitimacy of the vote.

"This is about the security and integrity of our electoral system - you should worry about this if you are a Remainer or a Leaver," he told EUobserver on Wednesday (15 November).

"If the results [of the British investigations] show that Russian influence played a major role in the referendum then I'm s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia used Interpol 'loophole' against EU activist
EU preparing for Brexit failure, Barnier says
Mogherini seeks more funds to counter Russian propaganda
Five British and one US probe are ongoing into Russian activity (Photo: Paul Lloyd)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections