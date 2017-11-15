Spotlight turns to Russia's role in Brexit

Ben Bradshaw, a British opposition MP, has said probes into Russian interference in the Brexit referendum were more about national security than about the legitimacy of the vote.

"This is about the security and integrity of our electoral system - you should worry about this if you are a Remainer or a Leaver," he told EUobserver on Wednesday (15 November).

"If the results [of the British investigations] show that Russian influence played a major role in the referendum then I'm s...