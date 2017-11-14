Austrian privacy case against Facebook hits legal snag

Facebook Ireland appears to have won part of an ongoing battle with Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems.
On Monday (14 November), an advocate general from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg issued an opinion that could complicate efforts to launch class action suits throughout Europe.
Advocate general Michal Bobek said that while Schrems is free to sue Facebook Ireland, he cannot use claims domiciled out...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
