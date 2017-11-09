Ad
euobserver
Michel Barnier set out the basis for any future relationship with the UK (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier to UK: will you keep EU rules?

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's future relationship with the UK should be based on common rules, and Britain needs to decide if it will continue to follow EU rules, the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday (9 November), as a sixth set of Brexit talks got under way in Brussels.

"There is no future partnership without common rules of the game. There will be no close commercial relationship without [a] level playing field," B...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brexit talks to resume next week
UK pledges easy registration for EU citizens after Brexit
EU begins preparations for Brexit trade talks
EU awaits UK money offer to begin transition work
Michel Barnier set out the basis for any future relationship with the UK (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections