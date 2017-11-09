Ad
euobserver
Lignite-fired power plant near Timisoara in Romania (Photo: perspective-OL)

Emissions trading deal reached after 'isolating' Poland

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Romania and Bulgaria - but not Poland - will be allowed to use money from an EU fund to modernise their coal-fired power plants, negotiators from the EU institutions agreed early on Thursday (9 November), according to three sources who were in the room.

The eligibility criteria for receiving grants from the Modernisation Fund was one of the main sticking points in the talks over the reform of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS).

The European Parliament, on one side, did not wa...

