Baltic states count cost of ending Soviet electricity link

Lithuania connected its electricity market to Poland and Sweden on Monday (14 December). But Baltic states are already in talks on the next step toward energy independence from Russia: synchronising electricity networks with EU grids.

Lithuania’s inauguration of the two interconnectors (called Litpol and NordBalt) is important in both symbolic and economic terms.

The country, 25 years ago, was the first of the Baltic states to declare independence from the Soviet Union.



In ...