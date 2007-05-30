Poland fights to keep 'high-ranking' status in EU

With just three weeks before a decisive EU summit on ending the two-year constitutional deadlock, Poland is sticking to three demands – a new voting system, a clear list of exclusive national competencies and an energy solidarity clause - to be part of the deal.

"We want these issues to be included in the mandate for the intergovernmental conference [IGC]," Poland's permanent representative to the EU, Jan Tombinski, said on Tuesday (29 May), referring to the fact the 21 June summit is...