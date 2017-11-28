EU glyphosate vote hits German coalition

German chancellor Angela Merkel has disowned her agriculture minister over his decision to back a renewal of the glyphosate licence by EU states, and the issue could complicate upcoming negotiations for a new coalition between Christian Democrats and Social Democrats.
Christian Schmidt's decision "did not comply with the instructions worked out by the federal government," Merkel said on Tuesday.
"I expect that such an incident will not be repeated," she warned, hours after Schmidt...
