Ad
euobserver

EU will formally renew glyphosate on 12 December

Digital
Green Economy
by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The European Commission will formalise on 12 December Monday's decision by member states to renew for five years the licence for the herbicide glyphosate.

The decision by EU countries, agreed after 18 months of debate, will then enter into force.

The EU executive will also reply to Europeans who asked for a ban of the weedkiller glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, and more generally "examine the options on how to clarify and optimise the rules applicable on scientific studies...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

Glyphosate: 1.3 million EU citizens call for ban
EU fails again to agree glyphosate renewal
German vote swings EU decision on 5-year glyphosate renewal

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections