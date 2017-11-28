EU will formally renew glyphosate on 12 December

The European Commission will formalise on 12 December Monday's decision by member states to renew for five years the licence for the herbicide glyphosate.

The decision by EU countries, agreed after 18 months of debate, will then enter into force.

The EU executive will also reply to Europeans who asked for a ban of the weedkiller glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, and more generally "examine the options on how to clarify and optimise the rules applicable on scientific studies...