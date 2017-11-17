EU agencies and eastern neighbours This WEEK

Ministers will get be immersed on Monday (20 November) in a complicated three-stage se­cret bal­lot­ing process to decide where to relocate the European Medicine Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London, which need to find a new home in the EU after Brexit.

"It is a serious issue and procedure, we have to order in some sandwiches before we have a result," a senior EU official quipped this week in anticip...