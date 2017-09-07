EU accused of complicity in Libya migrant abuse

The EU is financing and perpetuating the cycle of suffering of migrants in Libya by forcing people to return to notorious detention centres, says the the head of a major charity.

Joanne Liu, the president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) International, told reporters on Thursday (7 September) that European governments are complicit in torture and that the EU's policy of ring fencing migrants in Libya must come to an end.

"European leaders need to face up to the fact that forcing ...