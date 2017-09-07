Ad
MSF says the EU is complicit in the suffering of people detained in Libyan centres. (Photo: © UNICEF/Romenzi)

EU accused of complicity in Libya migrant abuse

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is financing and perpetuating the cycle of suffering of migrants in Libya by forcing people to return to notorious detention centres, says the the head of a major charity.

Joanne Liu, the president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) International, told reporters on Thursday (7 September) that European governments are complicit in torture and that the EU's policy of ring fencing migrants in Libya must come to an end.

"European leaders need to face up to the fact that forcing ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

