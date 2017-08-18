Ad
euobserver
Despite disapproval by health campaigners, the UK's childhood obesity strategy has been lauded as inspiration for other European countries.

Analysis

UK’s childhood obesity strategy - an EU blueprint?

EU Political
Health & Society
by David Burrows, EDINBURGH,

Friday (18 August) marks the first anniversary of the UK’s childhood obesity strategy, but there’s little to celebrate according to public health campaigners.

Could the criticisms levied at politicians in Westminster put their counterparts in other European countries off the idea too?

Just last week, the influential healthy eating campaigner and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver claimed the UK’s plan was “awful”.

"What’s even more scary is that when May [the prime minister] rele...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Related articles

Cost of obesity outweighs war and terrorism
Europe's obesity battle, a haphazard reality
Audiovisual bill falls short in battle against childhood obesity
Civil society steps in to fight rising obesity
Despite disapproval by health campaigners, the UK's childhood obesity strategy has been lauded as inspiration for other European countries.

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections