euobserver
Estonia is to host a number of EU meetings in its presidency role (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Estonia defends ban on Russian 'pseudo media'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Estonia's EU presidency has claimed the right to ban Russian reporters from its events if it deemed them guilty of "subversive activities".

"Estonia reserves the right of not accrediting, or considering as media, such channels (those belonging to the Rossiya Segodnya group) whose editorial offices are not independent, which do not follow good journalistic practice," it told EUobserver on Tuesday (29 August).

It spoke after having declined accreditation for three Rossiya Segodnya...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

