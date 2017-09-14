EU preparing to screen Chinese investments

The EU is to screen foreign investments to avoid takeovers in some sensitive sectors. But the plan, mainly aimed at China, will raise political and technical difficulties.
In his state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September), European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker announced the creation of a "new EU framework for investment screening".
"If a foreign, state-owned, company wants to purchase a European harbour, part of our energy infrastructure or a defence technol...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here