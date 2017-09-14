Ad
The Belt and Road initiative is a massive Chinese plan to invest in transport infrastructure (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

EU preparing to screen Chinese investments

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU is to screen foreign investments to avoid takeovers in some sensitive sectors. But the plan, mainly aimed at China, will raise political and technical difficulties.

In his state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September), European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker announced the creation of a "new EU framework for investment screening".

"If a foreign, state-owned, company wants to purchase a European harbour, part of our energy infrastructure or a defence technol...

