A Guardia Civil officer with Catalan pro-independence protesters during a protest ahead of the referendum. (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

EU Commission calls for dialogue in Catalan crisis

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission said Monday (2 October) that Sunday's referendum in Catalonia was illegal and called on parties to begin dialogue following a violent crackdown on the vote by the Spanish authorities.

Over 800 people were injured on Sunday, according to Catalan authorities, as Spanish national police raided polling stations where votes were being cast. The independence referendum has been ruled unconstitutional by the Spanish constitutional court.

"We call on all relevant p...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

A Guardia Civil officer with Catalan pro-independence protesters during a protest ahead of the referendum. (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

