Italy brushes off southern alliance in EU agency race

Italian state secretary of European affairs Sandro Gozi did not want to commit to a Greek proposal to have all Mediterranean EU countries support each others' bids to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"There are many talks. Everybody is talking to everybody else," Gozi said on Monday (25 September) at a presentation of Italy's bid to host EMA.

The London-based agency needs to be relocated after the UK leaves the EU. Its new location will be decided through a maximum of thr...