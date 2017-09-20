Ad
euobserver
Porto has 'a concentration of many startups and enterprises that deal with the health cluster' (Photo: Luisa Azevedo)

Portugal not yet aboard 'Med alliance' on EU agencies

EU & the World
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Portugal has not yet decided if it will endorse Greece's proposal to have seven Mediterranean EU member states support each other in the vote for the relocation of two EU agencies after Brexit.

"We have to see. It is not yet decided," the Portuguese state secretary for EU affairs Ana Paula Zacarias told EUobserver on Wednesday (20 September).

In November, Zacarias and her 26 colleagues from across Europe will vote on where the new seat should be of the European Medicines Agency (E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRegions & Cities

Related articles

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities
EU agencies relocation could still end in political bargaining
Greece to split EU agency votes among southern friends
Sofia offers low-cost home for EU drugs agency
Porto has 'a concentration of many startups and enterprises that deal with the health cluster' (Photo: Luisa Azevedo)

Tags

EU & the WorldRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections