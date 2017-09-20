Portugal not yet aboard 'Med alliance' on EU agencies

Portugal has not yet decided if it will endorse Greece's proposal to have seven Mediterranean EU member states support each other in the vote for the relocation of two EU agencies after Brexit.

"We have to see. It is not yet decided," the Portuguese state secretary for EU affairs Ana Paula Zacarias told EUobserver on Wednesday (20 September).

In November, Zacarias and her 26 colleagues from across Europe will vote on where the new seat should be of the European Medicines Agency (E...