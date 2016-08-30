Ad
euobserver
"The European Commission has launched an effort to rewrite Apple's history in Europe," the Californian firm said. (Photo: Reuters)

EU's €13bn tax decision angers Ireland, US, and Apple

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Ireland, Apple and the US have rounded against the European Commission after it ordered on Tuesday (30 August) the US tech firm to hand a record €13 billion of unpaid taxes to Ireland.

The EU executive ruled that "Ireland granted illegal tax benefits to Apple, which enabled it to pay substantially less tax than other businesses over many years".

Two tax rulings handed in 1991 and 2007 allowed Apple to attribute profits made by t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Apple ordered to repay a record €13 billion to Ireland
Apple faces massive Irish tax bill
"The European Commission has launched an effort to rewrite Apple's history in Europe," the Californian firm said. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections