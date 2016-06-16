Ad
Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans still make up the largest group of first time asylum applicants in the EU (Photo: UNICEF)

Asylum requests plummet across Europe

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Some 287,000 people made their first application for asylum in the EU in the first quarter of this year, a fall of 33 percent from the last quarter of 2015, Eurostat figures show.

Syrians continue to be the most common nationality asking for protection, making up a third of all requests, the EU's statistical office said on Thursday (16 June).

Iraqis and Af...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

