Paris: Action by former Yukos shareholders prompted Russian warning to French judges (Photo: DinosaursAreNotDead)

New French law would shield Russian assets

by Eric Maurice, Prague,

The French government is trying to pass a law that would help Russia to protect its assets from being frozen in business conflicts. 

A government amendment to a bill on transparency and the fight against corruption says that assets could be frozen only if the state that owned them "has expressly agreed to the implementation of such a measure".

The amendment also says that assets can be frozen only when they ...

