Juncker (r) at EU-China summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

China 'unreasonable' to attack EU on investment checks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Chinese criticism of EU plans to screen foreign investments was "unreasonable" due to "lack of reciprocity", Europe's envoy to China has said.

It "seems somewhat unreasonable that the EU is accused of protectionist tendencies when, for example, president Juncker announced recently a new EU-wide investment screening system," Hans Dietmar Schweisgut said in a statement published on the website of the EU embassy in Beijing on Thursday (28 September).

"Chinese investors have been able...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

