Ad
euobserver
More and more Syrians are paying to be smuggled from Sudan to Egypt. (Photo: euobserver)

Feature

Syrians find troubled homes in Egypt

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, CAIRO,
More and more Syrians are paying to be smuggled from Sudan to Egypt. (Photo: euobserver)

Haifa Koraida Shehada's eyebrows are painted on. Six years ago she lost all of her hair, which never grew back, after a barrel bomb fell on her apartment complex in the outskirts of Damascus.

They arrived five months ago from Sudan after paying smugglers $200 per head to drive them to Egypt. The trip from Syria took five days, says the 32-year-old mother of two.

"The only available route for us was Egypt. We can't go to Turkey or Lebanon but we can come to Egypt," she told reporte...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationFeature

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU and Africa leaders in migrant talks
EU deadline on refugee pledges misses mark
Egypt blames EU-Turkey deal for refugee spike
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections