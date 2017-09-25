Syrians find troubled homes in Egypt

Haifa Koraida Shehada's eyebrows are painted on. Six years ago she lost all of her hair, which never grew back, after a barrel bomb fell on her apartment complex in the outskirts of Damascus.

They arrived five months ago from Sudan after paying smugglers $200 per head to drive them to Egypt. The trip from Syria took five days, says the 32-year-old mother of two.

"The only available route for us was Egypt. We can't go to Turkey or Lebanon but we can come to Egypt," she told reporte...