Do we still need political parties?

In many Western countries, party structures are dissolving. Traditional political organisations are disintegrating, being swept away by new movements, or infiltrated by fresh members.
There is not much left of the once-defining role of classical parties. And the examples are abundant.
In France, the traditional party system has decayed. The Socialists, after being the governing party in Paris until spring, have practically ceased to exist.
Other traditional parties have a...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
