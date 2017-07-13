Ad
Kaczynski accused of "dictatorial" ambitions (Photo: ois.org.pl)

Poland 'leaving EU community of values'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leading MEPs and legal watchdogs have raised the alarm on Polish judicial reforms, but the European Commission declined to speak out so far.

Manfred Weber, the German head of the centre-right EPP group, the largest in the European Parliament, said on Thursday (13 July) that EU states and the Commission ought to “take measures against the Polish government”.

He said it was “putting an end to the rule of law and democracy in Poland and leaving the European community of values”.

