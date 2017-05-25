Ad
euobserver
Stoltenberg said Nato went to Afghanistan "in a direct response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States" (Photo: nato.int)

Nato to join Trump's anti-IS coalition

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato will join a US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS) in a non-combat role, its secretary general has said.

Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed Montenegro as the next Nato member at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (25 May) and criticised Russia’s “aggressive actions” in Ukraine.

“We will agree on Nato’s membership in the [anti-IS] coalition. This will send a strong political message of Nato’s commitment to the fight against terrorism and improve coordination within the coaliti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Trump expected to make Nato pledge
Germany is black spot in Nato solidarity
Trump delays climate decision
Stoltenberg said Nato went to Afghanistan "in a direct response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States" (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections