Nato to join Trump's anti-IS coalition

Nato will join a US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS) in a non-combat role, its secretary general has said.

Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed Montenegro as the next Nato member at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (25 May) and criticised Russia’s “aggressive actions” in Ukraine.

“We will agree on Nato’s membership in the [anti-IS] coalition. This will send a strong political message of Nato’s commitment to the fight against terrorism and improve coordination within the coaliti...