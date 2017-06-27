G20 is 'test run' for Trump-era climate governance

Weeks after US president Donald Trump announced the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the debate is still raging on in regard to the possible implications of his decision.
Some fear a global domino effect, with more countries renouncing climate protection pledges and ceasing domestic emission reduction efforts.
Others argue that the Paris accord's architecture is sufficiently resilient, and that efforts to keep global temperature increases to "well below 2°C" – as...
