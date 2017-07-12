Ad
Operation Sophia is seizing boats used by migrants (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex: Overpacked boats increase death toll at sea

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency, Frontex, says more people are dying at sea because boats disembarking from Libya are dangerously overloaded.

Speaking to MEPs on Wednesday (12 July), Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri said that the crowded conditions are among the reasons behind the high number of drownings.

"There are now approximately 170 migrants per boat, per dinghy, while two years ago there used to be approximately 90 migrants on board," he said.

The comment follows a s...

